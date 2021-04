Sports fans are showing an outpouring of loss with the passing of Tommy Rudonikis, he was a larrkin, politically incorrect, happy to be in a biff and unapologetic and as such we will unlikely see anyone like him ever again. a super footballer, coach and all round supporter of NRL

Scott Sattler is ex player for Queensland and NRL Nation commentator on 2HD