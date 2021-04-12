Tech Talk: Facebook leaks 533 million users data online!

Brent chats with our resident tech guru Geoff Quattromani today about a major Facebook leak which exposed 533 million users data online. He is also finally able to talk about two gadgets that are no longer under embargo. The Google Nest Hub 2 which watches you sleep and the Sonos Roam which takes your music anywhere. It looks like “Find My” is about to become a term used for third party products as Apple opens the gates to other brands, first up is a pair of earbuds that look a little familiar. Google is also about to give you more options on the way you navigate your travels.

