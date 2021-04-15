More Funding For Stockton Beach!

A big boost for Stockton Beach this week, with the NSW Government announcing more than $768,000 in funding.

The grants have been awarded to Newcastle Council as part of the Government’s 2020-2021 Coastal and Estuary Grants Program.

It’ll go towards a feasibility study into sand dredging from the South Arm of the Hunter River estuary, which could potentially renourish Stockton’s deeply eroded coastline.

The grants also include emergency funding under the Government’s Significant Open Hazard Locations program, to address last year’s erosion events.

Image: Newcastle Council