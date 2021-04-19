How to best prepare for your COVID vaccine

Brent chats with Exercise Physiologist, Kate Edwards who explains how best to prepare for the Covid Vaccine with exercise.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Kate is an Associate Professor of Exercise Physiology, with research expertise in behavioural immunology, and in particular the use of exercise to adjuvant medical procedures including vaccination and chemotherapy. She is a highly regarded teacher with a Senior Fellowship from the Higher Education Academy, is the current Course Director for Exercise and Sport Science, and is a Course Accreditation Reviewer for ESSA.