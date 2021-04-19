Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani – Could microchips be the answer to some of our biggest health issues?

Elon Musk is the man behind Neuralink, a company working on putting chips in our brains to solve health issues in the future. Their first demonstration on monkeys has surprised us all as it plays Pong with a joystick, and then with its mind. Apple has us rising early for another major Apple event. Products rumoured to be announced include AirTags and a soundbar with camera enabling FaceTime from your television. In the past we’ve spoken about a rollable television from LG and it finally has a price and will likely not have a buyer. Amazon has released a new wireless router to help improve the internet in your home. Mesh networks are set to become the new norm. Frustrated when you run out of ink in your printer? HP has a subscription service for that.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Geoff Quattromani

Tech Commentator; Online / Print / Radio / TV

Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, see his latest articles here and check out my podcast