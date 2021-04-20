Tech talk with Tech guides Stephen Fenech

Lots of News this week, you may have seen the electric skateboards and bikes are they legal on the road or footpath, we ask, Apple and Samsung have hinted to announcing new products, sad news after a tesla car crash in Texas USA, and more

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Stephen-Fenech-20042021.mp3



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/