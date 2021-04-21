Hon Angus Taylor MP is talking about the energy focus in Newcastle and Hunter with Richard and Shanna

Angus Taylor gives us an update to the current energy in the Hunter Region as we look likely to be an energy hub, with diverse fuels, gas, coal, hydrogen, solar all playing part in the goal to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 as a part of the Australian Government goal to be carbon free.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Hon-Angust-Taylor-20042021.mp3

Angus Taylor

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction



www.angustaylor.com.au

Angus Taylor is an Australian politician who is the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction. He is a member of the Liberal Party of Australia and has sat in the Australian House of Representatives for the Division of Hume since 2013