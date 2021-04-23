Fears grow for missing Indonesian Submarine carrying 53 crew members

Brent chats with Submarine expert Frank Owen, who explains the urgency in finding the missing Indonesian submarine that is carrying 53 crew members.

Experienced Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the Defense & Space industry. Skilled in Crisis Management, Operations Management, Analytical Skills, Government, and Intelligence. Strong business development professional with a Diploma of Maritime Studies focused in Navy from RAN College. Recognised for services to the maritime sector, particularly submarines with award of Medal in the Order of Australia (OAM).