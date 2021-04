The poem from the “Minmi Magster” dedicated to ANZACS

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Minmi-Magster-Bobby-Skelton-042021.mp3

Link to the magsters facebook page click here

https://www.facebook.com/The-Minmi-Magster-680195455362235