The Upper Hunter has been hit with a small earthquake this afternoon.

At around 3 o’clock this afternoon the 2.5 magnitude quake struck northeast of Denman, near Muswellbrook.

The small seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of around 10-kilometres.

At this magnitude and depth it could be felt by anyone standing close to the epicenter.

There’s no reports of any damage at this stage.

IMAGE: Google Maps