Tech talk with Tech guides Stephen Fenech

The English premier league stand against bullying via facebook, smart mobile phone use per day based on age study, New Apple Product that’s pretty cool “air tags” and will help you find lost items from keys, backpacks anything you dont want to use anywhere in the world plus a bit of sport.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Stephen-Fenech-27042021.mp3



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/