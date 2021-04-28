Nutrition Chat with Simone Austin: Tips to avoid eating when your not hungry

Our favourite dietician Simone Austin joins Brent on the Afternoon Show for our weekly Nutrition chat. Today, Simone gives us some handy tips to avoid eating when we aren’t hungry.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Simone is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, Advanced Sports Dietitian, author, presenter and Senior Dietetic Advisor at Dietitians Australia. She is the past President of Sports Dietitians Australia and was the Hawthorn Football Club dietitian from 2008-2020.

“Click” below To Visit Simone Austin Website:

https://www.simoneaustin.com/