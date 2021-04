Police are on the hunt for a man, who’s wanted over an armed robbery and he could be in Newcastle.

26-year-old James Yates has an outstanding warrant for take and detain offences.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, with a solid build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He’s known to frequent the Central Coast, Newcastle and Forster areas.

Tuggerah Lakes Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.