Tech Talk: Apple Watch ECG finally approved for Australia

Our tech guru Geoff Quattromani joins Brent this afternoon to discuss the latest technologies such as LG has announcing their 2021 range of televisions and the variety of sizes and models being appealing with prices ranging from $949 to $62,999. Amazon is looking to deliver packages to you in a safe location, such as your garage. Would you be ok with that though? Probably a good reason to get an indoor security camera is to place one in the garage for those deliveries. Arlo announces a new indoor camera with privacy controls. If you own an Apple Watch that was released in the past three years, the latest software enables the ECG function and irregular heart rhythm notifications. If you have kids who love their screen time, these new wireless headphones from JBL are the perfect match thanks to loudness limitations.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Geoff Quattromani

Tech Commentator; Online / Print / Radio / TV

Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, see his latest articles here and check out my podcast