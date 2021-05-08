Three Arrested Over Crime Spree in Lake Macquarie

Two men have been charged, and a third’s been arrested over a crime spree across Lake Macquarie last night.

Police were called to a home on Alhambra Street, Macquarie Hills just before 7pm after reports shots had been fired.

A 49-year-old man inside the property suffered a wrist gaze but didn’t need treatment, while a woman was also inside but escaped injury.

Officers were told an Audi Hatchback was seen leaving the area and was later spotted during an attempted break-in at a club in Redhead.

One of the men involved suffered a leg injury when he tried to break into the premises, and was taken to the John Hunter where he was arrested and remains under police guard.

Later that night just before 10pm, police spotted the Audi driving through Windale and gave chase before the car crashed into a gutter.

Two men inside fled the scene on foot, with one jumping into the ocean and swimming away before he returned to shore a short time later.

The other man was located inside a home on John Street, Merewether and he was allegedly in possession of ammunition.

Police say they also found a firearm in the backyard, while a second gun was found inside the car.

It’s believed the car was stolen from a carpark in Ourimbah in the early hours of May 1, 2021.

Both men have been charged with multiple offences and will face Newcastle Court today.