Airborne transmission risk of COVID-19 sparks calls for Australia to update national guidelines on air quality

Brent chats with Australian Institute of Occupational Hygienists president Kate Cole who explains the World Health Organisation’s decision to change their advice on airborne transmission of COVID 19 and why it is so important for Australian officials to take note to get our hotel quarantine system to be at the optimal level of safety.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Kate Cole is an Engineer and Certified Occupational Hygienist who has worked in the construction industry for almost two decades on projects in Australia, Hong Kong and the USA. With degrees in Science, Engineering and Occupational Hygiene, Kate works to develop systems and governance processes to ensure that “health” is managed with the same amount of focus as “safety”.

PresidentElect@aioh.org.au