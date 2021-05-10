Australian researchers find ‘potentially dangerous’ micro plastic contamination in rice

Brent is joined by Research Fellow Jake O’Brien to discuss the potential health risks from the ingestion of micro plastics found in rice.

Jake O’Brien is a Research Fellow at the Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences (QAEHS). He has a keen interest in wastewater-based epidemiology and his PhD focused on refining the uncertainties and expansion of wastewater-based epidemiology for assessing population exposure to chemicals (conferred in 2017, UQ).