Man Set to Face Court Over 4 Kilo ICE Bust

A man’s set to face Raymond Terrace Local Court today, over a major drug bust at Sandgate last week.

Police stopped a vehicle on Maitland Road at about 5:30pm Friday, and allegedly found close to 4 kilos of methylamphetamine and large amounts of cocaine inside.

The drugs were seized and the 58-year-old driver was arrested on the spot.

Officers then searched the man’s home at Fullerton Cove and allegedly found more prohibited drugs, a large sum of cash, silver and gold bars, and silver bullions.

He’s been charged with two counts of drug supply and he’s also been refused bail.