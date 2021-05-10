MISSING: Have You Seen Bridie Norquay-Medcalf?

Police are appealing for information in the search for missing Lake Macquarie teen Bridie Norquay-Medcalf.

Officers say the 18-year-old was dropped off by friends at Cardiff train station on Thursday, April 29 but it’s not known if she actually boarded a train.

Police say she has a tongue piercing and was wearing black tracksuit pants and a black hoodie jumper when she was last seen.

She was also carrying her Whitebridge High School bag which contained a grey Everlast jumper.

Bridie had been contact with friends on social media but has since stopped replying and investigators are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Bridie or knows anything about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.