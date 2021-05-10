Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani: Paramount+ coming to Australia puts the pressure on Netflix

Our favourite tech guru Geoff Quarttromani joins Brent to explain the latest news in technolgies such as; Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi having pulled Apple AirTags from sale over safety concerns related to the use of button batteries. Apple has responded saying they comply with the standards. Info A new streaming service is coming to Australia. Paramount+ is a global service that will put a fight to Netflix for a lower cost. Info Thousands of homes now have the option to upgrade their FTTN NBN service to a FTTP connection for stronger performance, if they need it. This is what phase two of the rollout looks like Info The latest vacuum from Dyson has been revealed in Australia with a laser to detect dust and a screen telling you just how dirty your floors were. Info Scales in the bathroom no longer simply tell you your weight, the latest from Withings also measures your vascular age (among other things). Info

