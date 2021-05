Josh Frydenberg has delivered his third budget and Richard and Shanna speak to patron minister for the Hunter, Hollie Hughes about what benefits the people Hunter will receive.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Hollie-Hughes-12052021.mp3