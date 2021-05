Joel Fitzgibbons discusses some basic things we missed out on in the Hunter, and the concern about the debt accrued and accruing, plus some issues we are facing with the budget.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Joel-Fitzgibbon-12052021.mp3