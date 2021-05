Sam Reich President of Newcastle Cycleways Movement spoke to Richard and Shanna about the support for the United nations 30kmh safety plan.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Sam-Reich-17052021.mp3

vist the Newcastle Cycleways movement facebook page here

https://www.facebook.com/newcastlecyclewaysmovement