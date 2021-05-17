Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani: Bose to release a new Hearing Aid that could be a game changer in the industry

Our resident tech guru Geoff Quattromani joins Brent to discuss the latest in tech news. This week Google holds their annual I/O event where we hear all about their latest software and device changes to look forward to. Info A new hearing aid is coming soon from audio brand, Bose. Features including smartphone control and audio enhancement make this one to potentially look forward to. Info It has been hard to be excited for new smartphones lately but ASUS has announced a new product with a camera that flips from the rear to the front when needed. Info HTC, who once made great smartphones, have shifted to Virtual Reality and their latest headsets are so much more than just 360 degree viewing experiences. Info

Click below to listen to the podcast

Click below to listen to visit Geoff Quattromani:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/