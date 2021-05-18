STARSTRUCK

Star Struck is back in 2021. And what better way to celebrate than with the theme Rise Up.

Star Struck 2021 will be as spectacular as ever with around 3000 students set to take to the stage. This year however will see the show reduced to a 90 minute performance, with no interval, and performers divided into two casts.

Glencore is again Star Struck’s Major Sponsor, having supported the show throughout 2020, helping ensure it could go ahead this year. Other sponsors include Newcastle School Portraits, Kinetic Creations, Newcastle Stevedores, Wests, Hunter Valley Buses, Cabarrus International, Mango Shake, Graphika, Allied Pickfords and Media Partners The Herald and Newcastle’s 2HD.

The show will be held at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre:

Friday 18 June 11.30am Matinee – Cast A

Friday 18 June 7pm – Cast B

Saturday 19 June 1.30pm Matinee – Cast B

Saturday 19 June 7pm – Cast A

You can grab your tickets from Ticketek