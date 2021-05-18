The Links Between Sleep and Dementia

Unfortunately, most of us don’t get enough sleep. This has been proved to effect our health in a number of ways. But there is another major reason to prioritise your shut-eye, with mounting evidence that poor sleep in midlife is linked to cognitive decline and dementia. Brent chats with Clinical Neuropsychologist, Sharon Naismith from the University of Sydney to explain the findings of the latest research.

Professor Sharon Naismith is a Clinical Neuropsychologist, National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Dementia Leadership Fellow and holds the Leonard P Ullman Chair in Psychology at the University of Sydney. She also Heads the Healthy Brain Ageing Program at the Brain and Mind Centre, a one-of-its-kind early intervention research clinic for dementia.