VALE VERA DEACON: Iconic Citizen Passes Away Aged 94

Newcastle has lost an iconic citizen overnight with renowned Hunter historian Vera Deacon OAM passing away at the age of 94.

An Order of Australia recipient and Freeman of the City of Newcastle, Ms Deacon spent most of her life in the Hunter recording and conserving Newcastle’s history and heritage.

The celebrated philanthropist leaves behind a lasting legacy including the Vera Deacon Regional History Fund which supports the University of Newcastle’s historical conservation efforts.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes confirmed Ms Deacon’s passing on Tuesday morning with a heartfelt tribute on social media.