Eye Yoga… it’s a real thing!

Who would have thought that Eye yoga was a real thing? Most of us had never heard of it until Sir Paul McCartney come out this week giving away his secret to being in his 70’s and not wearing glasses is in fact Eye Yoga. We speak to the inventor and CEO of the Eye Yoga Headset, Steve Tollee who explains to us how this all works.

Also, try these tips to help strengthen your eye muscles

Palming: Rub your hands together until they feel warm. Then cup your hands over your closed eyes for a few moments.

Fast blinking: Blink as fast as you can for 10 seconds. Repeat for one minute. But stop if your eyes feel tired.

Zooming: Look at an object close by, then focus on the furthest point you can see for a few seconds. Repeat for two minutes.

Figure of eight: Keeping your head completely still, use your eye gaze to trace the biggest figure of eight you can. Repeat three times, then change direction.

A world-first innovation, EYE YOGA is a pre-programmed workout for the eyes. Features NO screens, it includes specific eye exercises taught by highly trained vision therapists, incorporating them into one easy-to-use headset.