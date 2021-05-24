Two Men Hospitalised After Rutherford Robbery

Police are on the hunt for three men, after they assaulted and robbed two other men at Rutherford yesterday morning.

The pair, aged 25 and 28, had left a hotel on the New England Highway just after 3am and were walking west when they were approached by an unknown group of males.

They spoke briefly, before the 25-year-old was hit over the head with a glass bottle and knocked unconscious.

The group also attacked the other man, demanding cash and his mobile phone.

They then fled the scene towards Harvey Road.

They’re all described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 160-180cm tall and wearing hooded jumpers.

The two victims were taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.