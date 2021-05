It’s “Medic-Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – the importance of the second doze of Covid-19 vaccine, Why do we get itchy?, Also we look at a new treatment for Hepatitis B, plus Dr Ross discusses … Mobile Phones are they Harmless?

https://www.drrosswalker.com/