Immediate retirement for Blake Green

Five-eighth and halfback for the Newcastle Knights, Blake Green has announced his immediate retirement from NRL and the Newcastle Knights.

A statement from the club below:

nib Newcastle Knights playmaker Blake Green has today announced his immediate retirement from professional Rugby League, following a decorated 14 seasons at the top level in the National Rugby League and English Super League.

Green arrived in Newcastle midway through the 2020 campaign and made an immediate impact, winning three games in a row before succumbing to a season-ending ACL injury.

Green’s rugby league journey began as a schoolboy star, which included captaining the Australian Schoolboys in 2004.

Green made his NRL debut for the Parramatta Eels in 2007 and went on to play 270 professional games over 14 seasons in Australia and England, including Super League and Challenge Cup titles with Wigan and a Minor Premiership with Melbourne in 2016.

While reflecting on his career, Green said the decision to hang up the boots was ultimately the right move.

“I can still see everything clearly on the field and know where I need to be, but unfortunately my body stopped getting there,” Green said.

“I’m always honest with myself, my teammates and our staff. It hurt, but once I knew retirement was the right call I owed it to everyone to do it as quickly as possible for the betterment of our football club.”

Green was quick to express his gratitude to those who helped build his incredible playing career.

“I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates, as well as the football staff and administrators, who have helped me live out my childhood dream,” he said.

“My Mum and Dad have been phenomenal. Ever since I was a kid they have always been there for me and provided every opportunity for me to succeed. I will never be able to thank them enough.

“My wife Sarah has been right by my side since we were teenagers, providing love and support throughout my entire career. More recently my kids, Boston and Sadie, have brought unending joy and laughter. They will only understand when they are older how much they have brought to our lives.

“Moving forward I have a strong desire to remain involved in rugby league and I’m excited to see how that plays out. For now though, my immediate focus will be spending time with my family and enjoying the little things together.

“I am thankful to all of the wonderful people in Newcastle and the Hunter region who have welcomed my family and I with open arms. I am also very grateful for the support of the Knights members and fans and will forever cherish my time representing our great club.”

When asked about his proudest moments on the field, Green reflected on the 2013 season he spent in English Super League with Wigan.

“That year we took out the Challenge Cup at Wembley, the Super League title at Old Trafford, and welcomed my son Boston into the world,” he said.

END

IMAGE: newcastleknights.com.au