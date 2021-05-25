Richard and Shanna spoke to MP Victor Dominello Minster Customer Service and Digital re cashless gambling

Victor Dominello has announced a trial at Wests at New Lambton for cashless gambling cards to minimizes gambling harm for punters going into the future.

This is the first in Australia trial and the minster explains what’s its all about.

Victor Michael Dominello (born 30 July 1967 in Ryde, New South Wales), an Australian politician, is the New South Wales Minister for Customer Service in the second Berejiklian ministry since April 2019. Dominello is a member of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly, representing the electorate of Ryde for the Liberal Party since 2008.

He has previously served as the Minister for Finance, Services and Property in the first Berejiklian ministry between January 2017 and March 2019; as the Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation between April 2015 and January 2017 in the second Baird government as the Minister for Citizenship, Communities and the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs between 2011 and 2015, and the Minister for Veterans Affairs and Assistant Minister for Education between 2014 and 2015, in the O’Farrell and first Baird governments.

After a career as a solicitor and local councillor, Dominello was elected to the Parliament of New South Wales following a Ryde by-election triggered by the resignation of his predecessor John Watkins. The by-election saw Dominello receive a two-party swing of 23.1 points. Dominello increased his margin at the 2011 election; however, the margin was reduced to 11.5 points at the 2015 state election.