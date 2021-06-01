Can Goggle maps help navigate your way through certain train stations? Stephen Fenech from Tech guide tells Richard and Shanna

Stephen talks about how Goggle maps can now help navigate your way through certain train stations also the latest Dyson vacuum cleaners and what to look for when purchasing cheap and affordable phones. Plus thoughts on footy this weekend.

Listen to the podcast here.



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/