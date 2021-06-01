Fiery Truck Crash Leaves 3 Road Workers In Hopsital

Police are investigating a fiery truck crash on the M1 at the Central Coast this morning, which left 3 road workers in hospital.

Just before 4am a semi trailer ploughed into a slow moving Hino truck, causing it to flip and smash into a second truck which then hit a road worker.

The semi trailer caught fire but the 62 year old male driver was able to free himself, and escaped without injury. He was taken to Gosford Hospital for observation and also underwent mandatory testing.

The driver of the Hino truck, a 43 year old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Hunter along with the injured road worker, aged 58. Both are now in a stable condition.

A second female road worker narrowly escaped injury, when she moved out of harms way. She was taken to Wyong Hospital with shock but has since been released.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District set up a crime scene and specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit were on site to examine the scene.

As of 3pm, clean up works are still causing delays on the M1, with a south bound lane remaining closed.

Police are now after anyone with dash cam footage of the incident.