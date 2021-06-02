TRAGEDY: 4-year-old Girl Drowns at Port Stephens



A young girl has tragically lost her life, after a kayaking accident in Port Stephens yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the Karuah River on Tanilba Road near Lemon Tree Passage at about 2:30pm, following reports a child had fallen off a kayak.

When they arrived, they managed to pull the 4-year-old from the water and administered CPR.

She was then rushed to the John Hunter Hospital with a police escort, but sadly she couldn’t be revived.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are also investigating.