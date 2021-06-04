Newcastle Knights Legend Billy Peden spoke to Richard and Shanna about the old boys day against the eels this weekend and much more.

Billy Peden’s background from Wikipedia

Billy Peden is an Australian former rugby league footballer who played in the 1990s and 2000s. He played in Australasia’s national Rugby League for the Newcastle Knights (winning the 1997 and 2001 premierships with them) and in the Super League for the London Broncos. Peden’s usual position was at lock but he could also operate at hooker.