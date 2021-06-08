New Software At Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Stephen Fenech from Tech guide tells Richard and Shanna

Stephen talks about Apple’s latest software for this year’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, and how 5G bike helmets could prevent crashes. Plus thoughts on the Souths playing the Knights this week

Listen to the podcast here.



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/