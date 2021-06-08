Snow Warning for the Barrington Tops

Locals are being warned to take extra care if they’re planning to visit the Barrington Tops this week.

Authorities are expecting a major influx of visitors to the area, with the weather bureau forecasting possible snow and strong winds.

However, there are some safety concerns for travellers, especially on the roads.

Upper Hunter Shire Council, Acting Director Infrastructure Services Philip Hood says access to the Barrington Tops from Scone could be treacherous.

“The unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs,” he said.

“The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times.

“People who wish to see the snow are advised that the Northern Tablelands is a better choice, with the snow forecast being widespread from Nowendoc/Nundle to Walcha/Armidale.”

He says there’s also the chance that tree branches could fall on the road and block access in the strong winds, so residents should check for road closures before they leave home.

Access to the Barrington Tops from Gloucester is currently shut off, due to a dangerous section of road in the state forest which was damaged in the March floods.