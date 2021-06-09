Woman Punched and Robbed Near Swansea Bridge



Police are investigating, after a woman was violently assaulted during a robbery in Lake Macquarie last month.

Officers say the 49-year-old had just crossed the Swansea Bridge with another woman on May 26, before they started walking on a nearby bike track towards Blacksmiths.

They were then approached by two strangers, a man and a woman, who demanded they give up their handbags.

The man allegedly punched the woman in the face, and knocked her to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The victims went straight to police to report the incident, before the 49-year-old woman was taken to Belmont Hospital with facial injuries.

Police are now appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 2:30pm that day.

Anyone with more information should also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.