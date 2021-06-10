Woman Shot Dead At Stockton

A major investigation’s underway, after a woman was shot dead at Stockton last night.

Emergency services were called to a home on Queen Street just after 8pm, following reports of a shooting.

They found a woman, believed to be aged 61-years-old, dead at the scene.

Police have been told that she answered the front door before she was shot.

A crime scene has now been established and officers have formed Strike Force Backhouse to investigate the incident.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.