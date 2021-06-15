Looking for new earphones? The Sony WF1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling earphones has arrived! Stephen Fenech from Tech guide tells Richard and Shanna

Stephen talks about Spatial Audio coming to Apple Music, the new Sony WF1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling earphones, and the rise of tablet and computer surge in 2021. Plus thoughts on the footy this weekend.

Listen to the podcast here.



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/