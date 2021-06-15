VIOLENT STABBING: Police Investigating Unprovoked Attack

Police are investigating a violent stabbing at Newcastle Ocean Baths on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9:35pm and arrived to find an 18-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times in his back and shoulder.

NSW Ambulance treated the man at the scene before rushing him to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

A crime scene has been established and detectives are now looking for the alleged male assailant, who had his face covered and was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from Shortland Esplanade between 9 and 10pm is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.