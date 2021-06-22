NSW waives stamp duty on EVs and spends $171m on chargers throughout the state, Stephen Fenech from Tech guide tells Richard and Shanna

Stephen talks about NSW waives stamp duty on EVs and spends $171m on chargers throughout the state, Telstra’s double number of blocked scam calls, and Amazon Australia prime day shopping bargain underway with some great deals on offer. Plus thoughts on the footy this weekend.

Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

