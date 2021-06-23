Prison Officer Charged with Assault and Sexual Offences

A Hunter prison officer has been charged with alleged sexual offences and assaulting a female employee while at work.

Last month, detectives began investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by a male correctional officer.

On June 4th, police arrested a 59-year-old old man near Lake Macquarie.

Police allege the man attempted to instigate sexual activity with a woman while working at a Cessnock correctional facility in April and inappropriately touched her on several occasions.

He has now been charged with three offences including two counts of common assault and inciting someone to do a sexual act without their consent.

Corrective Services NSW have suspended the man while investigations continue.

He is due to face Cessnock local court on Wednesday.