Port of Newcastle Seafarers Mental Health Win

A big win for seafarers visiting Newcastle with free WIFI now available to those stuck quarantining on their vessels due to COVID-19

Crews docked at Newcastle Port will now able to contact their family and friends over the internet without worrying about the cost – a major benefit for many who’ve now been separated from their families for almost two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented seafarers from getting off ships once docked in port.

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between Seafarers Connect, the Port of Newcastle and Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group.

The announcement coincides with International Seafarers Day.