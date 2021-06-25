Hunter Bikie Gang Member Charged in Major Police Operation

A Hunter man is one of five senior members of the Bandidos bikie gang arrested across the state’s northern region during a major police operation this week.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Monday after police seized several guns, a knife and cannabis from homes at Weston and Kurri Kurri.

The man has been charged with seven offences related to firearm and drug possession and has been granted conditional bail to face court in August.

Two more men aged 63 and 41 have had their firearms licenses suspended after four guns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from a Greta home on Tuesday, however they are yet to be charged with any offences.

Raptor Squad detectives have charged ten people overall during the operation, with arrests also made at Coffs Harbour, Arakoon, South West Rocks and Kempsey.