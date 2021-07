Foodie Fridays! Brent is joined by Alfonso Muras, the owner of Napoli Centrale Pizza Bar.

Alfonso talks about

Moving from his home town Naples, Italy to Australia.

How he came to open his own restaurant on King Street Newcastle

How to create your own wood fired pizza oven at home

Personal tips on creating the perfect dough at home

Listen to the full podcast here:

Visit Napoli Central Pizza Bar here: http://www.napolicentrale.com.au/