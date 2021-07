The difference between ‘just’ breathing and breathing well with Dr. Ron Ehrlich

Holistic Dentist, and author of A Life Less Stressed Dr. Ron Ehrlich chats talks to us about how to breath well. If you or someone you know is a ‘mouth breather’ you need to listen to this.

Listen to the full interview here:

Visit Dr. Ron Ehrlich online here: https://drronehrlich.com/ and learn more about his book A Life Less Stressed

Dr. Ron Ehrlich

‘Dr. Ron’ as he is affectionately known, is one of Australia’s leading holistic health advocates, educators, a podcaster, and an author, with over 35 years of clinical experience.

Over 35 years of clinical practice Dr. Ron Ehrlich has developed a holistic approach to health and wellness, as well as a comprehensive model of how stress impacts our lives. Empowering individuals and organizations is his passion.

His book A Life Less Stressed: the 5 pillars of health and wellness explores:

Why public health messages are so confusing and contradictory looking at the role of the food and pharmaceutical industries in all levels of health care

The five stresses in life that break us down: emotional, environmental, nutritional, postural and dental stressors.

The five pillars of health to build physical, mental and emotional resilience: sleep, breathe, nourish, movement and thought.

These are themes he explores and expands on each week with world leaders in his weekly podcast Unstress with Dr Ron Ehrlich. The model has also shaped his keynotes and workshops for the public, corporates and health professionals, both locally and internationally.

Dr. Ron is in clinical practice and continues to see patients at his group practice, the Sydney Holistic Dental Centre in Sydney CBD.

In 1996, Dr. Ron gained his Fellowship in Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (FACNEM). He has served on the Board and is a former Vice-President of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM).

Dr Ron is also co-founder and board member of Nourishing Australia, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to informing, educating and inspiring people about the critical importance of healthy soils, nutrient-dense foods and sustainable farming, bringing together principles of holistic health care and holistic farm management for the health of people, communities and ultimately, our planet.

Dr Ron’s passion is to convert confusion to clarity and information to knowledge. To empowering individuals to fulfill their potential, take control of their health, build resilience and be the best you can be.