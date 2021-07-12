Man dies after crash at Thornton

A man has tragically died after his car crossed to the incorrect side of the road at Thornton this morning.

Emergency services were called to Glenwood Drive at about 11:45am following reports a Toyota HiAce travelling west crossed to the incorrect side of the road and hit a guard rail and rolled.

The driver, believed to be a man aged in his 50s, was the only person in the car and died at the scene – he is yet to be formally identified.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers are investigating.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000