$5 million in bushfire relief funding for the Hunter

The Hunter region is benefiting from $5 million in bushfire relief funding.

Co-funded by the Australian and NSW Government’s, $5 million is going to be shared across the Dungog, Cessnock, Singleton and Upper Hunter Council areas through Stage Two of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (LER) Fund.

The funding is being welcomed by Federal Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell for some great projects.

One of which is $264,432 for The Camping to Common Trail Connections project that aims to upgrade an access link between the camping area located at Dungog Showground and the Dungog Common Reserve.

This connection will allow mountain bikes, horse riders, and walkers to access the Common from their local residence or place of accommodation.

There’s alsp $861,476 for Accelerating Event Economies which aims to attract large events to the Hunter, accelerating job creation and economic recovery following the bushfires.

The project will establish a task group; fund an events and opportunity audit; and develop resources including an event manager’s toolkit, a prospectus, and a website.

A third example is a huge $900,000 for the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Recovery & Resilience Program. The tourism campaign will aim to improve destination perception, increase consumer demand, raise sales value, and boost domestic tourism.

Dr David Gillespie said these projects have a focus on drawing people to the region, supporting primary industries to enhance economic and social recovery, create jobs, and improve community resilience for future emergency events.

“To date, more than $2.3 billion in Australian Government support has been provided to help bushfire affected communities, including $1.6 billion spent so far from the National Bushfire Recovery Fund.”

“Over 80 per cent of the available funding has been used to help communities recover from the 2019-20 bushfires,” he said.

Dave Layzell said It’s fantastic to see these vital community projects receive this funding as people continue to rebuild their lives following the black summer bushfires that destroyed homes in our region and damaged many more.

“We are backing projects that will bring communities together, support tourism, provide improved or new social amenity, as well as increasing preparedness for future bushfires,” Dave Layzell said.

The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Package is one part of the $4.5 billion overarching bushfire support program co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW.

For further information, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/blerfund

Image credit: Dave Layzell MP Facebook